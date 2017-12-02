Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Saturday

Andersen is featured as a "Player to Watch" in NHL.com's preview of Saturday's road game against the Canucks, therefore, he'll be making his 24th start of the season.

Freddie's gone 15-7-3 this season. He continues to improve as the season wears on, moving from an .896 save percentage in October to a .938 mark last month. He'll look to emerge victorious against a Canucks team that is far from shot happy (28th in attempts) but features the league's 13th-ranked power play at 20.8 percent.