Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Saturday
Andersen is featured as a "Player to Watch" in NHL.com's preview of Saturday's road game against the Canucks, therefore, he'll be making his 24th start of the season.
Freddie's gone 15-7-3 this season. He continues to improve as the season wears on, moving from an .896 save percentage in October to a .938 mark last month. He'll look to emerge victorious against a Canucks team that is far from shot happy (28th in attempts) but features the league's 13th-ranked power play at 20.8 percent.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 41 Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set for Thursday start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 19 in easy win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tasked with conquering Calgary•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets the victory against Carolina•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In net versus Carolina•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...