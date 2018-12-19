Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Thursday

Andersen will be between the pipes for Thursday's homestand versus Florida, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen has dropped three of his last five outings, in which he posted a disappointing 3.54 GAA and .879 save percentage. Considering he sat out just one of the Leafs' previous 10 outings, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Dane being excused from practice Wednesday.

