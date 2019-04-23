Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Andersen will tend the twine on the road for Tuesday's Game 7 tilt versus Boston, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
During the regular season, Andersen was a road warrior, as he went 18-6-6 with a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage. The netminder has continued that trend in the playoffs where he is sporting a .944 save percentage as the visitor compared to .906 within the confines of Scotiabank Arena.
