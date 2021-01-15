Andersen will be between the pipes on the road against Ottawa on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen stopped 28 of 32 shots in Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with the Habs. With the veteran backstop in the crease Friday, youngster Jack Campbell will start the second game of the back-to-back versus Ottawa on Saturday.
