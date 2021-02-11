Andersen will draw the road start for Wednesday's game against Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The Swede will start between the pipes for the seventh straight game Wednesday, and he's been red hot as of late. In his past six starts, Andersen has gone 5-0-1 along with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage over that span. Andersen will face a tough matchup against a Montreal offense that currently leads the league in goals per game this season (4.20).