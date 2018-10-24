Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Andersen will be between the pipes on the road against the Jets on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak, despite a solid 2.06 GAA and .934 save percentage in those contests. Being backed by the league's third best offense (3.78 goals per game) should help the netminder put together a third consecutive 30-plus win season. To earn his fifth victory of the 2018-19 campaign, the Dane will probably need his teammates to stay out of the box and avoid Winnipeg's potent power play (32.0 percent).