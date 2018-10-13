Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod

Andersen will start Saturday against host Washington, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Freddie hasn't been sharp through the first four games of the season, as evidenced by his 3.28 GAA and .893 save percentage in that span. However, he's snagged three wins on the young season thanks to a lethal offense that is averaging five goals per contest. Washington, on the other hand, is struggling with faceoffs (42 percent), yet the defending Stanley Cup champions are averaging 4.5 goals per game for an early third-place ranking in said category. Andersen could be in store for a busy night.