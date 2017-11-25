Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets the victory against Carolina
Andersen stopped 43 of 47 shots in Friday's win over the Hurricanes.
Andersen may have allowed four goals, but he came up with some huge stops and picked up his first victory in three contests. The 28-year-old has been at the top of his game of late and now owns a 13-7-1 record with a .918 save percentage. He's starting almost every night and playing some of his best hockey right now, so make sure you get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In net versus Carolina•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Performs admirably in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starts Wednesday against Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Win streak ends against Arizona•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tipped for Monday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...