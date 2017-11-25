Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets the victory against Carolina

Andersen stopped 43 of 47 shots in Friday's win over the Hurricanes.

Andersen may have allowed four goals, but he came up with some huge stops and picked up his first victory in three contests. The 28-year-old has been at the top of his game of late and now owns a 13-7-1 record with a .918 save percentage. He's starting almost every night and playing some of his best hockey right now, so make sure you get him in your lineup.