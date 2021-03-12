Andersen made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Jets on Thursday. The win snapped a two-game winless streak for the goalie.

Nikolaj Ehlers was Andersen's kryptonite Thursday -- the forward sniped twice and added a helper. Andersen doesn't have to be a star behind the most explosive offense anywhere -- he just has to be good enough and that's just what he's doing. Like opponent Connor Hellebuyck, Andersen toils in the North against many of the leagues best scorers and that depresses his fantasy value a little bit.