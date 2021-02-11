Andersen stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Andersen and the Maple Leafs played well defensively. The Danish goalie allowed an early first-period goal to Josh Anderson and a determined effort from Tomas Tatar in the third period, but he was supported well enough to win. Andersen improved to 9-2-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 12 contests. The 31-year-old continues to be a workhorse in goal and should be expected to start Saturday's home game versus the Canadiens.