Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Going for 20th win of season

Andersen will take aim at his 20th victory of the season as Thursday's road starter against the Coyotes, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

The odds of Andersen claiming win No. 20 are pretty strong, as the 'Yotes are the basement dwellers of the entire league with only 23 points through 39 games, plus they played Wednesday night. Andersen also hasn't surrendered more than three goals in a given contest since Nov. 30, spanning seven matches. Expect the Dane to draw high ownership rates in DFS settings on Thursday.