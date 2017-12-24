Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Good and lucky in win

Andersen made 30 saves in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

Andersen is in the same class as Andrei Vasilevskiy, Corey Crawford and Jonathan Quick this season. And he continues to be the Leafs' MVP. Andersen got lucky in the third -- the potential tying goal was called back because of an offside. But that's what happens for the good ones. Good and lucky.