Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Good and lucky in win
Andersen made 30 saves in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.
Andersen is in the same class as Andrei Vasilevskiy, Corey Crawford and Jonathan Quick this season. And he continues to be the Leafs' MVP. Andersen got lucky in the third -- the potential tying goal was called back because of an offside. But that's what happens for the good ones. Good and lucky.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In net Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall for 18th win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up short against Wild•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 35 in loss to Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...