Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Grabs second shutout of season
Andersen stopped all 25 shots he faced in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.
The game was all Leafs through 30 minutes, but Andersen did have to make some big saves in the second and third periods to preserve his 17th career shutout, and his second of the season. The 30-year-old has won three straight starts, and he's putting the finishing touches on a stellar November that's seen him go 6-3-1 in 10 games with a 2.07 GAA and .936 save percentage.
