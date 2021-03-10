Andersen made 19 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

It wasn't a bad performance by Andersen, but it wasn't a good one either, as he failed to make a big save when the Leafs needed one while Connor Hellebuyck was a difference-maker in the other crease. Andersen has allowed four goals in back-to-back starts, and on the season the 31-year-old has a lackluster 2.76 GAA and .903 save percentage through 19 outings.