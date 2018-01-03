Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Grounded by Lightning

Andersen stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning.

After reeling off three wins in a row, Andersen has now dropped two straight, giving him a 20-12-1 record to go with a 2.69 GAA and .921 save percentage. He'll look to get back in the win column Thursday when San Jose visits the Air Canada Centre.

