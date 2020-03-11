Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Grounds Bolts in big win
Andersen stopped 32 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.
Ondrej Palat spoiled his bid for a second straight shutout late in the second period, but otherwise Andersen stymied one of the best offenses in the league with another strong performance. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't suffered a regulation loss since Feb. 22, going 4-0-1 over his last five starts with a 1.77 GAA and .938 save percentage.
