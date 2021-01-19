Andersen turned aside 27 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Aside from a Kyle Connor snipe late in the second period, Andersen was able to handle every challenge Winnipeg threw his way. It's the veteran netminder's best performance of the young season after he allowed nine goals in his first two starts, giving him some momentum headed into a two-game home set against Connor McDavid and the Oilers starting Wednesday.