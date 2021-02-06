Andersen will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Canucks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Oodles of offensive support has provided Andersen with a 6-2-1 record, but his numbers have been less praiseworthy. The 31-year-old has an .888 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA through nine appearances. The Canucks offense should keep him busy Saturday, as they rank 12th in the league with 3.36 goals per game.