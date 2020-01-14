Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding cage versus Devils

Andersen will defend the home net in Tuesday's matchup versus the Devils.

Andersen has been yanked in two of his last three starts, and he's allowed at least three goals in eight of nine appearances dating back to Dec. 17. If the Maple Leafs had a better alternative, Andersen would probably get the night off. He'll draw a favorable start, however, as the Devils rank 25th with 2.41 goals per road contest.