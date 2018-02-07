Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding cage Wednesday

Andersen was named Wednesday's home starter against the Predators, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Andersen fortunately dodged a serious injury upon his collision with Ducks forward Corey Perry on Monday. He'll now take aim at a Predators club that's averaging 2.80 goals per game (12th in the NHL) on the road this season. The Dane's been a serviceable fantasy option as the owner of a 25-15-4 record, 2.66 GAA and .921 save percentage.