Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding goal Wednesday

Andersen will start between the home pipes Wednesday against the Blackhawks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Coming off a rare yanking from the net Monday versus the Lightning, Andersen retakes the cage Wednesday looking to regain his 2.53 GAA and .925 save percentage form at the home rink. The Blackhawks enter the contest on a three-game winning streak, scoring 14 goals over that span, so Andersen, though they notched just two in their only road game and the two home contests came against the Sabres and Coyotes.