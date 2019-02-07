Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding goal Wednesday

Andersen will defend the home net Wednesday against the Senators, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen has performed spectacularly on home ice this season, compiling a 2.25 GAA and a .931 save percentage. His 11-7-0 record at Scotiabank Arena doesn't reflect that, but Andersen should have a good opportunity to improve on the wins column versus a Senators team with a minus-37 goal differential over 25 road games.