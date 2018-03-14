Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding home net Wednesday
Andersen will start in goal Wednesday evening against the visiting Stars, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
The brawny backstop will field shots from a Dallas team that dropped a tough road game to the Habs in Montreal on Tuesday. Andersen could see a desperate Stars team in the upcoming contest, as they are certainly no lock to make the playoffs, and each point is absolutely critical for the Ken Hitchcock-led squad. The Dane enters with a 33-18-5 record to complement a career-high five shutouts, as well as a .919 save percentage that is right in line with his career average.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Responds with stellar game versus Penguins•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tough-luck loss to Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pulled in Stadium Series loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal for Stadium Series matchup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...