Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding home net Wednesday

Andersen will start in goal Wednesday evening against the visiting Stars, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

The brawny backstop will field shots from a Dallas team that dropped a tough road game to the Habs in Montreal on Tuesday. Andersen could see a desperate Stars team in the upcoming contest, as they are certainly no lock to make the playoffs, and each point is absolutely critical for the Ken Hitchcock-led squad. The Dane enters with a 33-18-5 record to complement a career-high five shutouts, as well as a .919 save percentage that is right in line with his career average.