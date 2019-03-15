Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding net Friday
Andersen will start between the pipes in Friday's clash with the visiting Flyers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen got the early hook in each of his last two starts. The 29-year-old gave up four goals on 19 shots to the Lightning on Monday and then four goals on 14 shots to the Blackhawks on Wednesday. Andersen will face a Flyers team that's in do-or-die mode -- it sits five points out of a wild-card spot with 12 games left -- and averaged 3.83 goals per game in the first six games of March, good for fourth-best in the league.
