Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on for win over Sens

Andersen stopped 40 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

The 29-year-old took a 4-2 lead into the third period, but two quick goals by Ottawa had Andersen on his heels before Morgan Rielly was able to put home what proved to be the game-winner, and the netminder slammed the door on the Sens the rest of the way. He's now 4-2-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .920 save percentage since returning from a groin injury, but the Leafs' defense hasn't been making life easy for him -- Andersen's faced over 35 shots a night over that stretch.