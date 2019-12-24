Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on for win

Andersen turned aside 34 shots in Monday's 8-6 win over the Hurricanes.

The Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first period in the wild affair, but Carolina then scored the next five goals to take a 5-3 lead into the third -- only for Mitch Marner to take over the game in the final frame. Andersen has won four straight starts, boosting his record to 19-8-3 with a 2.64 GAA and .916 save percentage.