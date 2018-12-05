Andersen allowed three goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's win over the Sabres.

The game went back and forth between these two high-powered offenses, but Andersen stood tall where it counts making multiple high-pressure saves in overtime. That allowed Auston Matthews to seal the win with just 2.7 seconds remaining. Andersen has now won four straight games, and he's faced at least 40 shots in each outing.