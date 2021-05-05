Andersen (lower body) will be assigned to AHL Toronto on a conditioning loan and play half a game with the Marlies on Thursday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Andersen has been sidelined since March 20 with a lower-body injury, but if all goes well Thursday, he could get a few games in with the big club before the playoffs get underway. He's gone 13-8-2 while posting a 2.91 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 23 contests this campaign.