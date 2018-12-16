Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits annual rough patch

Andersen made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday night.

Andersen has hit a rough patch -- he has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four games. He usually has a stretch like this, but in the past it has come to start the season. You may need to choose another option despite Andersen's overall success. At least in the short term.

More News
Our Latest Stories