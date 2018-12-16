Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits annual rough patch
Andersen made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday night.
Andersen has hit a rough patch -- he has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four games. He usually has a stretch like this, but in the past it has come to start the season. You may need to choose another option despite Andersen's overall success. At least in the short term.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets no help against Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod against Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bouncing back•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start versus Canes•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mercy pull after off night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...