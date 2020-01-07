Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits showers early

Andersen was pulled from Monday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton after allowing three goals on 16 shots.

A rare off night from Andersen forced Michael Hutchinson into Toronto's crease, but the Maple Leafs' backup also had his struggles containing the Oilers' prolific offense, giving up three goals on 13 shots after replacing the Dane. Andersen has been great nearly all season long, so this performance shouldn't cause his owners or team to lose faith in his abilities. Expect him to be between the pipes Wednesday against the Jets, though, Toronto has yet to announce its starter for that contest.