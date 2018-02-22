Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Home start versus Isles on tap
Andersen will start in goal against the visiting Islanders on Thursday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Naturally, the Islanders have had trouble away from the confines of Barclays Center, as evidenced by their road record of 13-15-2. However, John Tavares and Co. boast an incredibly strong attack, sitting fifth in the league by means of averaging 3.28 goals per game -- tied with the Jets for a third-place ranking. As for Andersen, he shut out the Panthers on the way to his 30th win of the season Tuesday night, and he's now won five of eight decisions in February. He seems to rise to the occasion when the matchups are tough -- exhibit A: his triumph over an electric Lightning team Feb. 12 -- so we'd feel good about using Andersen as a set-and-forget type of netminder in fantasy hockey.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops all 40 for fifth shutout•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending goal against Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses for just first time in five starts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Career night propels team to victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Preparing to face Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...