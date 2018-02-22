Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Home start versus Isles on tap

Andersen will start in goal against the visiting Islanders on Thursday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Naturally, the Islanders have had trouble away from the confines of Barclays Center, as evidenced by their road record of 13-15-2. However, John Tavares and Co. boast an incredibly strong attack, sitting fifth in the league by means of averaging 3.28 goals per game -- tied with the Jets for a third-place ranking. As for Andersen, he shut out the Panthers on the way to his 30th win of the season Tuesday night, and he's now won five of eight decisions in February. He seems to rise to the occasion when the matchups are tough -- exhibit A: his triumph over an electric Lightning team Feb. 12 -- so we'd feel good about using Andersen as a set-and-forget type of netminder in fantasy hockey.