Andersen is dealing with a knee injury but would like to be back in action before the playoffs start, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen has been sidelined since March 19 against the Flames. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran netminder was underwhelming, as he went 1-5-0 with a 3.84 GAA in his last six contests. Until Andersen is cleared to play, Jack Campbell should see the bulk of the workload though David Rittich could grab a few starts as well.