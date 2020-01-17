Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Huge effort not quite enough

Andersen made 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames on Thursday night.

Andersen made several point-blank saves, including a huge one in overtime to keep the game tied. He was super sharp, but Big Save Dave Rittich was better in the other net. Both men are headed to the All-Star Game next week; the Leafs have one more start on Saturday before Andersen heads off to St. Louis.