Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hung out to dry in opener

Andersen was beaten five times on 40 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Boston in the first game of the conference quarterfinals.

Andersen was no match for an offensive onslaught that included three power-play goals and a 40-27 edge in shots for the hosts. Plain and simple, Toronto's going to have to play much stronger and more disciplined hockey to even give its talented netminder a chance to get in the win column.