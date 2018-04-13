Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hung out to dry in opener
Andersen was beaten five times on 40 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Boston in the first game of the conference quarterfinals.
Andersen was no match for an offensive onslaught that included three power-play goals and a 40-27 edge in shots for the hosts. Plain and simple, Toronto's going to have to play much stronger and more disciplined hockey to even give its talented netminder a chance to get in the win column.
