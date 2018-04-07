Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In crease Saturday
Andersen will guard the home goal during Saturday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen will look to keep sharp as theMaple Leafs close out the regular season with what coach Mike Babcock suggested could be the lineup for the team's postseason opener. Andersen has posted a mixed bag of results in goal recently, but he stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced in his last go around. He will attempt to finish the regular season strong with another good showing Saturday versus a Montreal club averaging a league-worst 2.25 goals per game on the road this season.
