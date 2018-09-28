Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Detroit

Andersen will get the start in goal in Friday's home preseason game against the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen is expected to play the entire game Friday, making him an option fantasy owners will want to seriously consider in daily contests. The 28-year-old veteran has played well this preseason, posting a 1-0-0 record while registering a 2.14 GAA and .934 save percentage in three appearances.