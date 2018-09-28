Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Detroit
Andersen will get the start in goal in Friday's home preseason game against the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen is expected to play the entire game Friday, making him an option fantasy owners will want to seriously consider in daily contests. The 28-year-old veteran has played well this preseason, posting a 1-0-0 record while registering a 2.14 GAA and .934 save percentage in three appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Beats Canadiens despite allowing three goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Expected in goal Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sharp already•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Buffalo on Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 19 saves versus Senators•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...