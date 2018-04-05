Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Devils

Andersen will start in goal Thursday against host New Jersey, the Toronto Sun reports.

The 28-year-old netminder extended his career-high win total to 37 before resting against the Jets and Sabres and taking us to this point. Andersen will see shots from a Devils team that has won three straight and needs either one point (or a Panthers loss to the Bruins) to clinch a playoff berth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories