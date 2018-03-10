Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Pittsburgh

Andersen will patrol the crease Saturday evening against the visiting Penguins, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen needs only four more wins to establish a new career high at 36. The Dane's .919 save percentage on the season is right in line with his career norms, with such predictability greatly appreciated from a fantasy perspective. Of course, the Penguins rank third in the league offensively (they're tied with the Bruins and Jets at 3.3 goals per game) and the two-time defending champions would be more than happy to throw the Buds off track. All things considered, this is a tough matchup for Andersen, but he's done very little to warrant benching him in fantasy leagues.