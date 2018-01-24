Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against slumping Blackhawks

Andersen will field shots from host Chicago on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks find themselves in unfamiliar territory, as they've lost three straight games while sitting in the cellar of the Central Division standings. Andersen's third start of the season took place against the 'Hawks, and he wound up winning that one despite allowing three goals on 21 shots. Wednesday's slate only features two games, so we'd expect Andersen to draw ownership percentages of 50 percent or greater in most DFS settings.