Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal as Buds try to avoid elimination
Andersen will be the road starter for Game 5 against the Bruins on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
It's win or go home for Andersen and the Leafs, who are working with a minus-8 goal differential in these conference quarterfinals. Specifically, the Buds really need that top line to step up as Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews and Connor Brown have six points between them in the opening series.
