Andersen will start between the pipes in Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Blue Jackets, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen was fantastic during Sunday's Game 1, stopping 33 of 34 shots, but he was ultimately bested by Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo in a duel of two razor-sharp netminders. Korpisalo turned aside all 28 shots he faced he faced en route to a 2-0 victory, becoming the first Blue Jackets netminder to post a shutout in a postseason contest. The Maple Leafs will be desperate to even up the series, and Andersen will likely once again face a lot of rubber, making him an attractive option in playoff pools and daily contests Tuesday.