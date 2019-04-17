Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal for Game 4
Andersen will start between the pipes in Wednesday's Game 4 against the Bruins in Toronto, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
Andersen was fantastic in Monday's Game 3, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The Danish backstop will look to stay sharp and help his team head back to Boston for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead by picking up his 18th career playoff victory on home ice Wednesday.
