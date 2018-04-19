Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal for Game 4

Andersen will start between the pipes for Thursday's Game 4 against the Bruins, TSN reports.

Andersen was terrific in Game 3 to pull the Maple Leafs within 2-1 in the series, stopping 40 of the 42 shots he faced. He fared better at home during the regular season as well, posting a 2.64 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Another good outing on the home ice sheet Thursday could help Toronto even up the series as it heads back to Boston for Game 5.

