Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal for Stadium Series matchup

Andersen will be in goal for the Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to the Toronto Sun. He will take on the Capitals for the Stadium Series contest at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

This game will be held outdoors, with Freddie looking to emerge victorious against the Caps for the second time this season; the Danish netminder saved all 30 of their shots on the road Oct. 17 for his first of five shutouts in 2017-18. Alex Ovechkin and Co. rank 10th in the league by means of averaging 3.05 goals per game and just five other teams have a better power play. However, both Andersen and counterpart Braden Holtby will have to battle a unique element in the upcoming contest: the wind, which was blowing at a 19-mph rate at the time of this writing.

