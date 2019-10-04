Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Friday
Andersen will get the starting nod for Friday's road clash with Columbus, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Despite walking away with a win, Andersen will no doubt be eager to improve upon his Opening Night form, in which he gave up three goals on 26 shots to the Senators. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it wouldn't have been a shock to see Andersen get the night off on the road, but perhaps the coaching staff wants to let him work through any early-season rust. On the road last year, Andersen went 18-6-6 in 30 games with a .919 save percentage.
