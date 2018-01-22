Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday

Andersen will get the starting nod against the Avalanche on Monday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen will be making his 10th consecutive start, having gone 3-3-3 in his previous nine outings. During this run of appearances, the netminder has posted a 2.84 GAA -- not terrible, but also not exactly the elite-level performance fans and fantasy owners are looking for. In his limited action versus Colorado, the 28-year-old has registered a career 2-1-0 record with a .953 save percentage.