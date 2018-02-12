Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday

Andersen will get the starting nod against the Lightning on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen will be looking for his third consecutive win, but will be squaring off with the league's most potent offense (3.56 goals per game). Fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see the netminder being peppered with shots, as the Leafs are allowing 33.7 shots per outings (fourth highest in the NHL). Last time the Dane matched up with Tampa Bay, he earned a loss despite posting a .944 save percentage.