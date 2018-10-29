Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday

Andersen will get the starting nod at home against the Flames on Monday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen leads the league with six wins while also sitting at sixth in shots faced (274) -- a category he led the league in last year. The Flames are averaging 31.6 shots this season and should look to test the netminder early and often.

