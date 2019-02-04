Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday

Andersen will get the starting nod for Monday's home clash with Anaheim, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen has struggled with consistency since returning from injury, as he is 2-2-1 with a 3.00 GAA in his previous five outings. It will be only the fourth time the 29-year-old has faced off with the Ducks, having posted a 1-1-0 record and .918 save percentage in his previous encounters.

