Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday

Andersen will get the starting nod against the Penguins on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen will take his four-game winning streak on the road versus Pittsburgh's high-powered offense (3.10 goals per game). The netminder will be begging his teammates to stay out of the Sin Bin to avoid facing off with the league's most potent power play (26.6 percent) that features the three-headed monster of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.